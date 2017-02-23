Bringing The World Home To You

#BackChannel: What The Grammys And Academy Awards Mean For Popular Culture In 2017

Beyonce performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Matt Sayles
Adele accepts the award for album of the year for "25" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles
Matt Sayles

Earlier this month, pop singer Adele took home the Grammy for album of the year for her album “25.” Many people, including Adele, believed the award should have gone to Beyonce for the album “Lemonade.” But Adele’s accolade is in line with how Grammys have been doled out in recent years; a black artist has not won album of the year since Herbie Hancock in 2008.

Meanwhile, the Academy Awards takes place this weekend. Many spoke out against the academy last year for the lack of diversity in its nominations. Seven actors nominated for an award this season are people of color, but whether or not the Oscars are actually changing to be more inclusive remains to be seen. Host Frank Stasio talks about the latest in popular culture with experts Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and broadcast media at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh, and Mark Anthony Neil, professor of African & African American studies at Duke University in Durham.​

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMark Anthony NealNatalie Bullock BrownGrammysAcademy AwardsDuke UniversityOscars#oscarsowhite#BackChannel
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio