‘Modern Death’ Looks At The New Ways We Die

Haider Warraich is only 29 years old, but he is no stranger to death. Throughout his training as a doctor, he has witnessed the death of multiple patients. Warraich was trained in the appropriate medical response to death but remained stumped by a multitude of bigger questions about the process, such as what role does religion play in a hospital, and how does social media change how we process death and dying?

Warraich assembled what he learned about end-of-life issues in the contemporary age in his new book “Modern Death: How Medicine Changed the End of Life” (St. Martin’s Press/2017). Host Frank Stasio speaks with Warraich, a fellow in cardiovascular disease at the Duke University Medical Center.

Warraich reads from his new book on February 28 at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh, and on March 16 at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham. He is also speaking on April 20 at the University of North Carolina's Friday Center for Continuing Education, at an event hosted by the Orange County Department on Aging.