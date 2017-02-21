Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

‘Modern Death’ Looks At The New Ways We Die

finalcover_moderndeath__3__0.jpg
Courtesy St. Martin's Press

Haider Warraich is only 29 years old, but he is no stranger to death. Throughout his training as a doctor, he has witnessed the death of multiple patients. Warraich was trained in the appropriate medical response to death but remained stumped by a multitude of bigger questions about the process, such as what role does religion play in a hospital, and how does social media change how we process death and dying?  

Warraich assembled what he learned about end-of-life issues in the contemporary age in his new book “Modern Death: How Medicine Changed the End of Life” (St. Martin’s Press/2017). Host Frank Stasio speaks with Warraich, a fellow in cardiovascular disease at the Duke University Medical Center

Warraich reads from his new book on February 28 at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh, and on March 16 at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham. He is also speaking on April 20 at the University of North Carolina's Friday Center for Continuing Education, at an event hosted by the Orange County Department on Aging.

Tags

The State of ThingsDuke University Medical CenterDeathReligionSocial MediaThe State of ThingsModern DeathHaider Warraich
Stay Connected
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio