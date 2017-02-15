Comedian Aparna Nancherla On Humor From The Inside Out

Comedian Aparna Nancherla is well known for her absurdist wit and introspective reflections. Her style is captured perfectly on her Twitter account, where she shares one-liners like, “I like to call therapy baggage claim,” and, “I once dated an apostrophe.Too possessive.”

In her standup, Nancherla talks openly about her struggles with anxiety and depression. But she also tried her hand at comedy writing and acting. She worked for Late Night with Seth Myers on NBC, acted on the 2016 season of Inside Amy Schumer on Comedy Central and will be on the upcoming season of Love on Netflix.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Aparna Nancherla, who headlines the NC Comedy Arts Festival this weekend. She performs at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m.​



Watch her on Conan last summer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JztQwGaUDjs

