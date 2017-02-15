Bringing The World Home To You

SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Comedian Aparna Nancherla On Humor From The Inside Out

Comedian Aparna Nancherla is known for her introspective comedy and dry wit. Nancherla headlines the NC Comedy Arts Festival this weekend.

Comedian Aparna Nancherla is well known for her absurdist wit and introspective reflections. Her style is captured perfectly on her Twitter account, where she shares one-liners like, “I like to call therapy baggage claim,” and, “I once dated an apostrophe.Too possessive.”

In her standup, Nancherla talks openly about her struggles with anxiety and depression. But she also tried her hand at comedy writing and acting. She worked for Late Night with Seth Myers on NBC, acted on the 2016 season of Inside Amy Schumer on Comedy Central and will be on the upcoming season of Love on Netflix.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Aparna Nancherla, who headlines the NC Comedy Arts Festival this weekend. She performs at The ArtsCenter in Carrboro on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m.

 
Watch her on Conan last summer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JztQwGaUDjs

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
