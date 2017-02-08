Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Life After Nagasaki, The Stories Of Five Survivors

Atomic wasteland at Yamazato-machi along the road leading from the hypocenter (right) to Urakami Church in October 1945.
Pathway through the ruins near the hypocenter of the atomic bomb on August 10, 1945, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Author Susan Southard (left) assisted by researcher Robin LaVoie, interviews atomic bombing survivor Yoshida Katsuji in 2009.
Interview with Akiquki Sugako, the wife of late hibakusha physician and activist Akizuki Tatsuichirō, and other hospital personnel at Nagasaki’s St. Francis Hospital, 2011.";s
In 1945, the United States dropped two atomic bombs in Japan, killing more than 200,000 individuals within a year.

Tens of thousands of other individuals survived, but little is known or documented about their lives. In Japan these individuals are called“hibakusha,” which means atomic-bomb affected people. Writer Susan Southard spent 12 years researching how radiation exposure, government-denial, and psychological trauma have impacted the lives of five hibakusha individuals who were all teenagers when the bomb was dropped.

She tells their stories in “Nagasaki: Life After Nuclear War” (Viking Penguin/2016). Southard speaks about her work and the ethics of nuclear warfare as part of the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series at Sandhills Community College tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Host Frank Stasio talks with Southard about her work.​

 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsWorld War IIAtomic BombNagasakiHiroshimaNuclear WarNuclear WeaponsRadiationJapanSusan Southard
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
