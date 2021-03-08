-
More than 500,000 American veterans were exposed to nuclear weapons tests from the 1940s to the early 1990s. These so-called "atomic veterans" were not…
In 1945, the United States dropped two atomic bombs in Japan, killing more than 200,000 individuals within a year. Tens of thousands of other individuals…
