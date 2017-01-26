Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Feminist Movement Under Trump

Women and their supporters turned out in droves for the Women's March on Raleigh on January 21, 2017.
Jess Clark
/
WUNC

The Women’s March on Washington last weekend and sister marches around the world brought the feminist movement into the limelight once again. But 2017 feminism looks very different from its 1960s counterpart. The intersectionality of women's experiences are being moved to the forefront of the cause. Since his start in office, President Donald Trump has signed documents which will impact women’s health and rights.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with feminist activist Rosa Clemente; and Lisa Levenstein, a professor of history at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro specializing in women’s movements; and Laila Nur, a community organizer and musician, about how these political decisions affect women and the global women’s movement.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFeminismBlack FeminismWomen's HealthDonald TrumpImmigrationAffordable Care ActWomen
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
