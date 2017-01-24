Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

North Carolinians Pen Postcards For The New President

Courtesy Sheryl Oring
In the lead up to the inauguration, Sheryl Oring, art professor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, roamed the country asking people to dictate postcards to the new president. The postcards show a range of support, emotion, and frustration regarding the incoming administration.
 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Oring about what she’s heard from students at UNC-G and and how a new archive of these postcards is capturing a snapshot of life after the election of President Donald Trump. ​

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
