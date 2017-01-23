Journalists Reflect On Their Changing Role Under Trump

President Trump has openly shared his animosity towards the media, calling journalists “among the most dishonest human beings on Earth.” New White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s first remarks to the media from the press briefing room amounted to a lecture against what he called “deliberately false reporting.”

Host Frank Stasio speaks with three panelists about the changing role of the media under the new administration: Jeffrey Ballou, president of the National Press Club; Ian Tuttle, columnist with the National Review; and Courtney Radsch, advocacy director for the Committee to Protect Journalists.