Lumbee Tribe May Now Apply For Federal Recognition

The Department of the Interior will allow the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina to apply for full federal recognition. The department issued a memorandum reversing the agency’s previous reading of the 1956 Lumbee Act. The Lumbee people have been fighting for full federal status for decades.
 

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Keith Richotte, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor specializing in Indian law, about the government’s new stance and what the road to federal recognition may look like for the Lumbee people.

