Standing Rock Marks Success For Native Water Activists

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and their supporters are celebrating after the Army Corps of Engineers announced it will block a pipeline from being built under a dammed off portion of the Missouri River.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with NPR Reporter Nathan Rott who is in North Dakota. Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians member Gilliam Jackson, and Keith Richotte, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa member and UNC law professor, give their perspectives on the news from Standing Rock.