The State of Things

Standing Rock Marks Success For Native Water Activists

AP_16340047209166.jpg
David Goldman
/
AP

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and their supporters are celebrating after the Army Corps of Engineers announced it will block a pipeline from being built under a dammed off portion of the Missouri River.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with NPR Reporter Nathan Rott who is in North Dakota. Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians member Gilliam Jackson, and Keith Richotte, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa member and UNC law professor, give their perspectives on the news from Standing Rock.

The State of ThingsDAPLNorth DakotaEastern Band of CherokeeUNC Chapel HillThe State of ThingsStanding Rockpipeline
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer at WUNC. She worked as a researcher for CBC Montreal and also contributed to their programming as an investigative journalist, social media reporter, and special projects planner.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
