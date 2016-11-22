Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'Out In The South' Tells The Stories Of Southern LGBTQ Voices

Ivey Ghee (R) and her mother talk about coming to terms with her sexuality. Their conversation is featured in the podcast 'Out In The South.'
Jeff Sykes
Coen Cauthen (L) and his wife, Jackie. Coen is a trans man living in Greensboro who wrote a book of haiku called '575' about his experiences transitioning.
Jeff Sykes

The series "Out In The South" features the narratives of five generations of LGBTQ Southerners. It showcases residents' experiences navigating their identity in a cultural environment that can be supportive at times, and polarizing at others. The series includes a podcast and a written component published by Greensboro-based publication YES!Weekly

It accompanies an ongoing series by Sayed called "Storybooth." The "Storybooth" sessions ask volunteers to grapple with their racial identity. Host Frank Stasio talks with Deonna Kelli Sayed, creator and producer of "Out In The South," and Ivey Ghee whose personal story is featured in the series, about the project's origins and the narratives collected in the wake of HB2. A "Storybooth" session takes place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov 23 at the International Civil Rights Center in Greensboro.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
