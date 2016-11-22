'Out In The South' Tells The Stories Of Southern LGBTQ Voices

The series "Out In The South" features the narratives of five generations of LGBTQ Southerners. It showcases residents' experiences navigating their identity in a cultural environment that can be supportive at times, and polarizing at others. The series includes a podcast and a written component published by Greensboro-based publication YES!Weekly.

It accompanies an ongoing series by Sayed called "Storybooth." The "Storybooth" sessions ask volunteers to grapple with their racial identity. Host Frank Stasio talks with Deonna Kelli Sayed, creator and producer of "Out In The South," and Ivey Ghee whose personal story is featured in the series, about the project's origins and the narratives collected in the wake of HB2. A "Storybooth" session takes place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov 23 at the International Civil Rights Center in Greensboro.