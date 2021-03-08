Deonna Kelli Sayed

-
The series "Out In The South" features the narratives of five generations of LGBTQ Southerners. It showcases residents' experiences navigating their…
Hate crimes targeting Muslims, their mosques and businesses tripled in 2015, according to a study from California State University, San Bernadino. And…
Muslim womanhood and sensuality are rarely found in the same sentence, but a new collection of first-person accounts by Muslim women of romance and…