Dorothea Lange’s Granddaughter Continues Her Legacy

Dorothea Lange is best known for her portraiture photography documenting America’s Great Depression. Her image “Migrant Mother” depicts a destitute woman with three children in California. It is one of the most recognized photographic portrayals of that era. When Lange passed away in 1965, her granddaughter, Dyanna Taylor, inherited one of her cameras and began to follow in her footsteps.

But Taylor soon realized that she could never fill her grandmother’s shoes, so she turned to filmmaking instead. Taylor recently decided to turn the camera lens back on her own family. She documents her grandmother’s life and legacy in the film “Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning.” This film and two others by Taylor screen this week at North Carolina State University’s Gregg Museum of Art & Design. The film “Agnes Martin: With My Back to the World,” screens tonight at 6 p.m. Host Frank Stasio talks with Taylor about her family history and filmmaking.

Watch the trailer for Taylor's film about her grandmother: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7JpdfESwKs