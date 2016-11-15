Bringing The World Home To You

Duke University's Ralph Snyderman Tells A Chancellor's Tale

1 of 3
Ralph Snyderman with his parents, Ida and Morris Snyderman. Ralph Snyderman was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Public Health Serivce from 1967 to 1970.
Courtesy of Ralph Snyderman
2 of 3
Ralph Snyderman meeting with medical school students in 1993
Courtesy of the Deuke University Archives
3 of 3
Groundbreaking for the Duke Center for Integrative Medicine in 2005.
Courtesy of the Duke University Archives

Ralph Snyderman had his first formative experience in a hospital when he was 12-years old. His grandmother was very ill, and it quickly became clear to him that being a physician was the most important thing he could do with his life. 

Synderman has now been in the medical field for more than four decades, as a practitioner, researcher and administrator, and he has seen the field go through numerous transformations.

'I could learn a tremendous amount about how the hospital ran by following the bed sheet,' Ralph Snyderman

During his 15-year tenure as the chancellor for health affairs at Duke University he spurred the fields of integrative and personalized medicine and tried to integrate various aspects of Duke’s enterprise through activities like following a sheet from a patient’s room to the laundry facilities. Host Frank Stasio talks with Snyderman about his new book “A Chancellor’s Tale: Transforming Academic Medicine” (Duke University Press/2016). Snyderman reads from his book at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham tonight at 7 p.m.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
