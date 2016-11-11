Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Popular Versus Electoral Vote: A Breakdown

This past Tuesday, Hillary Clinton won 49 percent of the popular vote while Donald Trump won only 48 percent. Ultimately, Trump took home the presidency because voters don't elect the president, electors do. 

Bill Marshall, a UNC law professor, and former Deputy White House Counsel during the Clinton administration, breaks down how the Electoral College system works, and why it has led to differences between popular and electoral votes in two recent elections.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marshall and hears his case for why the system, despite its flaws, is still the right fit for the U.S.

Bill Marshall Electoral College 2016 Election UNC Law School
