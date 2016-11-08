Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Former Port City Locals Return to Cucalorus

WomenWhoKill2.jpg
Cucalorus Film Festival
/

The 22nd annual Cucalorus Film Festival kicks off tomorrow in downtown Wilmington and two films by former Port City locals are in the lineup. “Women Who Kill” is a wry lesbian romantic comedy/murder mystery from writer, actor and director Ingrid Jungermann. “Finding Home” is a heartfelt drama about adoption from director Nick Westfall. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Jungermann and Westfall about relationships and love in all its many forms. Cucalorus runs Nov. 9-13th. “Women Who Kill” screens Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:15 a.m. “Finding Home” screens  Friday, Nov. 11 at 4:15 p.m.

Katy Barron
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
