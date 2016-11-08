Former Port City Locals Return to Cucalorus

The 22nd annual Cucalorus Film Festival kicks off tomorrow in downtown Wilmington and two films by former Port City locals are in the lineup. “Women Who Kill” is a wry lesbian romantic comedy/murder mystery from writer, actor and director Ingrid Jungermann. “Finding Home” is a heartfelt drama about adoption from director Nick Westfall. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Jungermann and Westfall about relationships and love in all its many forms. Cucalorus runs Nov. 9-13th. “Women Who Kill” screens Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 11 at 10:15 a.m. “Finding Home” screens Friday, Nov. 11 at 4:15 p.m.