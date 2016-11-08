Conference Critical For Implementing Climate Change Plans

World leaders and climate change negotiators gathered in Marrakech, Morocco yesterday for the first day of a United Nations climate talks conference. Leaders are following up on last year’s historic meeting in Paris where they developed a blueprint for reducing carbon emissions and voluntarily pledged to do their part to limit the rise in global temperatures.

"Our tropical forests act as sponges. For the first time the Paris Agreement talks about the importance of forests," Justin Catanoso

Officials in Marrakech are expected to operationalize the Paris agreement and discuss how to develop the financial and technical resources necessary to help countries achieve climate change goals. Host Frank Stasio discusses the state of the climate with reporter Justin Catanoso, professor of journalism at Wake Forest University. Check out Justin's climate change reporting here.