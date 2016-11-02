Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

'Death Faire': Music, Food, And Making Death Less Taboo

The Death Faire, organized by nonprofit Abundance NC, brings together individuals to talk openly about funerals, death, and dying.
Courtesy of Tami Schwerin
Zafer Estill, a 20-year-old who died of a heroin overdose in April 2016. His death inspired his parents to start a public conversation about death and dying.
Pine box coffins are one part of a green burial, a growing trend to allow bodies to recyle more naturally.
Courtesy of Donald Byrne
Donald Bryne is the co-owner of Piedmont Pine Coffins, a green burial business in Chatham County, NC.
Courtesy of Donald Byrne

Death and spirits are part of conversations this week more than most other times of the year. On Monday, many donned costumes of ghosts and goblins to celebrate Halloween, and yesterday others around the world gathered for festivals and celebrations to mark the first day of El Dia de Los Muertos, a Mexican holiday that honors the dead. But talking about death and dying is usually more taboo. While everyone experiences grief, illness, and death, these experiences are often kept private, discussed only with close friends and families.

This weekend, people from across the state will gather to break the silence around death through public celebration and conversation. The Death Faire is a day-long event in Pittsboro with workshops, activities, music, and food. Host Frank Stasio talks about the faire with organizer Tami Schwerin; contributor Donald Byrne, the owner and operator of Piedmont Pine Coffins; and Pepe Caudillo, an expert on El Dia de Los Muertos (The Day of the Dead).


