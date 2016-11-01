In two new books, writer and professor Alan Shapiro explores themes of convention, pain and self-expression. “Life Pig” (University of Chicago Press/2016) is his latest book of poetry and “That Self-Forgetful Perfectly Useless Concentration” (University of Chicago Press/2016) is a new collection of essays. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Shapiro, the William R. Kenan Jr. distinguished professor of English at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, about family, poetry and the relationship between art and suffering. Shapiro will be discussing both books at two upcoming readings: Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill ​and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. at Malaprop’s Bookstore in Asheville.