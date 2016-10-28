Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Political Junkie Ken Rudin: Early Voting Predictions

Early voting is underway in North Carolina and predictions for which party is leading the state have already emerged. Meanwhile both parties continue actively campaigning in swing states including North Carolina. Republican Presidential Candidate, Donald Trump, is raising a red flag concerning what he says is a rigged election and both parties have turned Trump’s ‘nasty woman’ comment into a rallying cry.
 

Host Frank Stasio talks with political junkie Ken Rudin, about all the campaign action, and how the fight is playing out in North Carolina. They also take a look at some comedic relief in the campaign. Republican County Commissioner Gerald Dougherty, who is running for re-election in Texas, has released an ad that has since gone viral. 

