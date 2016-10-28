Combating The Opioid Epidemic In North Carolina

Deaths by opioid overdose are on the rise nationwide, and North Carolina remains hit hard by the epidemic. In 2014, opioids killed more than 28,000 people, more than any years on record. At least half of all opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription opioid.

In North Carolina, four cities are among the top 25 worst cities for opioid abuse, according to a report earlier this year by Castlight Health. However, organizations like Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abuse, also known as TROSA, in Durham are working to combat the epidemic and help folks recovering from opioid addiction.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Paul Nagy, assistant professor at the Duke University School of Medicine, Kevin McDonald, founder of TROSA, and Paul Layton, TROSA resident, about the ongoing efforts to minimize opioid abuse in the state.