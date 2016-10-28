Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Combating The Opioid Epidemic In North Carolina

Deaths by opioid overdose are on the rise nationwide, and North Carolina remains hit hard by the epidemic.  In 2014, opioids killed more than 28,000 people, more than any years on record.  At least half of all opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription opioid. 

In North Carolina, four cities are among the top 25 worst cities for opioid abuse, according to a report earlier this year by Castlight Health. However, organizations like Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abuse, also known as TROSA, in Durham are working to combat the epidemic and help folks recovering from opioid addiction.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Paul Nagy, assistant professor at the Duke University School of Medicine, Kevin McDonald, founder of TROSA, and Paul Layton, TROSA resident, about the ongoing efforts to minimize opioid abuse in the state.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
