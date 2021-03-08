-
A Pitt County pharmacy and its owner have to pay a $600,000 civil penalty and stop dispensing opioids or other controlled substances, federal prosecutors…
The 10-week trial of five executives from Insys Therapeutics wrapped up in Boston on Friday. The executives are accused of bribing doctors and deceiving insurance companies to boost opioid sales.
The number of drug overdose deaths in North Carolina jumped by more than 22 percent in the past year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. North…
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is distributing grants of up to $150,000 to support community projects that fight the opioid…
Elected officials from both parties and at all levels of government are working on curbing the opioid crisis.In 2017, President Donald Trump seated a…
Governor Roy Cooper is taking a leadership role in North Carolina - and in the country – in addressing the opioid crisis. He was one of six members of…
Jeffrey Halbstein-Harris had already beat addiction twice by the time he was in his 30s. But a doctor assured him that the opioids he was prescribing for…
It’s a cold January morning in High Point as Governor Roy Cooper climbs into a white SUV. Guilford County EMS worker Chris Wilson drives through the…
Walk down Franklin Street in Chapel Hill on a Friday night and you're sure to run in to groups of college kids having a good time. For many, drinking is a…