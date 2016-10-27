Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

“Things My Mother Would Have Told Me If…”

"The Accidental Self #1"
Leah Sobsey
"The Accidental Self #2"
Leah Sobsey
"The Accidental Self #3"
Leah Sobsey
"The Accidental Self #4"
Leah Sobsey
"The Accidental Self #5"
Leah Sobsey
"The Accidental Self #6"
Leah Sobsey
Cyanotype pillows
Leah Sobsey

A new exhibit at The Carrack Modern Art Museum in Durham features works from three generations of the Belans family. It includes photography by the late Herbert A. Belans reinterpreted and repurposed by his granddaughter, photographer and artist Leah Sobsey.  Linda Belans, Leah’s mother and Herbert’s daughter, links the works with her poetry. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Leah Sobsey and Linda Belans about how an inheritance of old film negatives turned into a multi-generational family art collaboration. “Things My Mother Would Have Told Me If…” is on display at The Carrack now through November 5th. There is an opening reception on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m. and an artists’ talk on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. Linda Belans will perform a dance written for her by choreographer Doug Varone at the Sunday event.

