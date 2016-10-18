Bob Edmunds Vies To Maintain Seat In NC Supreme Court Election

Down-ballot races in North Carolina do not generally conjure the hearty debate and civic attention of higher profile elections. But this year, the race for a seat on North Carolina's Supreme Court may also carry a significant ideological shift.



Incumbent Justice Bob Edmunds, a registered Republican, is fighting to preserve his spot as a NC Supreme Court Justice, and with it, a 4-3 Republican majority on the court. Edmunds is running against Wake County Superior Court Judge Mike Morgan, a registered Democrat. Frank Stasio talks with Edmunds about the race, controversial NC Supreme Court rulings, and the debate over politicization of the NC Supreme Court.

Update: Judge Mike Morgan joins The State of Things for an interview about his respective fight for a seat on the N.C. Supreme Court.