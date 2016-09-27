Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Carolina Food Summit

Chefs, writers, scholars and restaurateurs will gather over the next two days for the first annual Carolina Food Summit. By building community around food, they hope to change food policy. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Shorlette Ammons, community food systems outreach coordinator at NC A&T University; Inez Ribustello, co-owner of On the Square restaurant in Tarboro; and Cecilia Polanco of So Good Pupusas about the summit and their work in rural foodways and social justice. The Carolina Food Summit takes place Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 28-29 in Chapel Hill.

The State of Thingscarolina food summitshorlette ammons;cecilia polancoinez ribustellofood policyAgriculturesustainable food
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
