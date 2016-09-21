Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Project Orfeo

Musician Jonathan Bagg, of Duke’s Ciompi String Quartet, enjoys putting on performances that combine the intellectual power of words with the emotional nuance of music. His latest hybrid is called Project Orfeo. It weaves two compositions together with readings by acclaimed novelist Richard Powers. The text is from Powers’ most recent novel, “Orfeo” (Norton, 2014), about an avant-garde composer turned biologist. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Bagg and composer Scott Lindroth about the literary inspiration behind the performance. Project Orfeo will be performed Sunday, September 25th at 4 p.m. at Duke’s Baldwin Auditorium.​

The State of Thingsscott lindrothJonathan Baggproject orfeorichard powers
Katy Barron
Frank Stasio
