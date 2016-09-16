Liz Vice Shares Her Gospel

Growing up in Portland, Ore., Liz Vice didn't envision herself being a gospel singing. She wanted to be in acting, and eventually landed a job as a producer for the program "Portlandia."

But after she started going to a church in her hometown, she became enthralled with gospel music through the church's worship team. She started singing with the group and eventually recorded a solo album called "There's A Light."

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Vice about going from film to music and how Vice copes with life on the road. Liz Vice performs live in the studio with Jackie Miclau on the keyboard. They play at 8 p.m. Friday, September 16 at Motorco Music Hall in Durham. ​