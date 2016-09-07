Raleigh Drone Company Gains Access To Fly Beyond Line-Of-Sight

Last week, the Raleigh-based company PrecisionHawk became the first company to acquire a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration that allows pilots to fly commercial drones beyond the line-of-sight.

PrecisionHawk uses drones for aerial data analysis in industries like agriculture. The F.A.A. waiver is an extension of new federal regulations that will allow more companies to use drones for commercial use.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lauren Ohnesorge, reporter for the Triangle Business Journal, about how new regulations for commercial drone use will affect business.