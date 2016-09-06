Porn, Politics And Free Speech

Traditionally, the media has blurred the line between public and private lives, and the digital age has almost eliminated that distinction entirely. Nowhere is the private becoming public more evident than in pornography. Professor Richard Cante examines the social and political implications of pornography. He is a professor of media and technology studies in the Communication department at UNC-Chapel Hill. Host Frank Stasio talks with Cante about the intersection of media and pornography. Cante gives a talk called, “Pornography, Political Expression, and Free Speech,” on Friday through the UNC Center on Media Law and Policy at noon in Carroll Hall. ​