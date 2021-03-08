-
Protests continue in Graham over the town’s Confederate statue and the local history of racist policing. Over the weekend, the Alamance County seat hosted…
Karleigh King stands on her front porch, warming up her voice while her kids are down for naptime. This is her new normal, singing hymns at home, not with…
In 2019, The State of Things met musical visionaries, people fighting to save endangered cultures, and folks who supported their neighbors through another…
The internet has a hate problem. Trolls, white supremacists, and other hate groups spew vitriol and harass users on social media. The First Amendment…
This week the North Carolina American Civil Liberties Union wrote a letter to state officials asking them to remove “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration…
For the majority of libel claims, the case never goes before a jury. However, in cases where the libel claim goes through to trial, juries tend to give…
