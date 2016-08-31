Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

On The Trail: Presidential Politics with NPR's Don Gonyea

Election Day is just more than two months away.

And the two contenders for the White House are on the trail, making their pleas to voters and attacking each other. No two candidates in history have had less favorable ratings than Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

NPR political correspondent Don Gonyea is taking a look at how voters, especially women in North Carolina, are approaching this race. Host Frank Stasio talks with Gonyea about his reporting, the candidates and life on the trail. ​

2016 Election2016 Presidential ElectionHillary ClintonDonald TrumpDon GonyeaSwing StateVoters
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017.
Laura Lee
Frank Stasio
Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
Frank Stasio
