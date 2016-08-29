Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Meet Jeghetto The Puppeteer, AKA Tarish Pipkins

Tarish Pipkins in front of Blair Heights Housing Projects as a kid.
Courtesy of Tarish Pipkins
Pipkins with his puppet designed for Missy Elliott's "WTF" music video.
Courtesy of Tarish Pipkins
Pipkins with Missy Elliott at Hi Hat productions.
Courtesy of Tarish Pipkins
Pipkins, right, with his wife and their three youngest children.
Courtesy of Tarish Pipkins
This lion is one of many puppets made by Tarish Pipkins, who creates and performs under the name 'Jeghetto.'
Courtesy of Tarish Pipkins
Tarish Pipkins' cello-playing puppet moves so accurately that he says viewers often think it's actually playing the music streaming from his iPod.
Courtesy of Tarish Pipkins
Tarish Pipkins, AKA Jeghetto, performing with one of his puppets.
Courtesy of Tarish Pipkins

Tarish Pipkins describes puppetry as composing a symphony in 3-D, and one quick glimpse at his work clarifies exactly what he means. Pipkins' puppets are incredibly complex, but they move in both a realistic and graceful way.

Pipkins has made art since he was a young kid growing up in the projects outside of Pittsburgh. He would often draw and doodle in his free time, and he always had a knack for making something out of nothing, like a bow and arrow from a popsicle stick and a rubber band.

Pipkins later turned to rap and graffiti to make sense of his social and political and environment, but it wasn’t until a chance encounter with Fred Rogers of "Mister Rogers Neighborhood," that he began to think more seriously about puppetry.

Pipkins has lived and worked in North Carolina since 2005 as both a teacher and artist, and he makes puppets and performs under the name "Jeghetto."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tarish Pipkins his life and work and how he became the man behind the twerking puppets in Missy Elliott’s music video "WTF (Where They From)" (see video below).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO_3Qgib6RQ

Check out Tarish's portfolio of "clipper skills":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7j-VdbYAn7E&feature=youtu.be

The State of ThingsPuppetryArtRapGraffitiFred RogersMister Rogers NeighborhoodJeghettoTarish PipkinsPuppetsThe State of ThingsSOT Meet Series
