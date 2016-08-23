Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Family Of Earth

Photo of Wilma Dykeman
Jim Stokely
/

Wilma Dykeman published 18 books in her lifetime, including meditations on environmental conservation, race, birth control and chemically-altered food. She addressed many of these issues long before they were hot topics in public discourse.

In her first book, "The French Broad," (Rinehart, 1955) she became one of the first writers to argue that clean water could be an economic development tool.

After her death in 2006, her son discovered a typewritten manuscript in her home that turned out to be her real first book. It is a memoir of her formative years growing up in Buncombe County. The manuscript has now been published as "Family of Earth: A Southern Mountain Childhood" (UNC Press, 2016).

Host Frank Stasio speaks about Dykeman's life and legacy with her son, Jim Stokely, and her longtime friend Karen Cragnolin, executive director of RiverLink.

Tags

The State of ThingsConservationConservationistsWilma DykemanClean WaterFamily of Earth: A Southern Mountain ChildhoodJim StokelyKaren CragnolinRiverLinkThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Katy Barron
See stories by Katy Barron
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories