Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Looking At The World Through Rhyme: Meet Rapsody

photo of Rapsody
FortyOnceGold
/
Marlanna Evans, aka Rapsody, developed a love for hip-hop music while attending North Carolina State University.

This program originally aired July 11, 2016.

Growing up in the small town of Snow Hill, N.C., Marlanna Evans, a.k.a Rapsody, wasn't exposed to much hip-hop music. She would listen to the songs her older cousins played in the car, but she didn't develop a love for rap until college.

While attending North Carolina State University, Evans helped a hip-hop culture grow on campus with a student music group that would meet in a dormitory lounge to rap battle. She eventually started making her own rhymes and met producer and Jamla Records founder 9th Wonder.

Her work as a solo artist includes collaborations with top names in the hip-hop industry like 9th Wonder, Common and Kendrick Lamar. As a rapper, Evans delivers messages about feminism and colorism, and she strives to be a role model for future lyricists.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Evans about growing up in a rural community, cultivating Raleigh's rap scene and looking at the world through rhymes.  ​

Check out the music featured in this program below:

"The Man" by Rapsody

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QC6ai3OudJk

"Hard To Choose" by Rapsody

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_tyknmZhFs

"Complexion (A Zulu Love)" by Kendrick Lamar, feat. Rapsody

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AH6qPuPSZHU

"Every Ghetto" by TalibKweli, 9th Wonder and Rapsody

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeRp34Uol7Y

Tags

The State of ThingsSOT Meet SeriesMarlanna EvansRapsodyHip-Hop MusicRap MusicNorth Carolina State UniversityJamla Records9th WonderCommonKendrick LamarFeminismColorismMusicRapperThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories