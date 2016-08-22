Looking At The World Through Rhyme: Meet Rapsody

This program originally aired July 11, 2016.

Growing up in the small town of Snow Hill, N.C., Marlanna Evans, a.k.a Rapsody, wasn't exposed to much hip-hop music. She would listen to the songs her older cousins played in the car, but she didn't develop a love for rap until college.

While attending North Carolina State University, Evans helped a hip-hop culture grow on campus with a student music group that would meet in a dormitory lounge to rap battle. She eventually started making her own rhymes and met producer and Jamla Records founder 9th Wonder.

Her work as a solo artist includes collaborations with top names in the hip-hop industry like 9th Wonder, Common and Kendrick Lamar. As a rapper, Evans delivers messages about feminism and colorism, and she strives to be a role model for future lyricists.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Evans about growing up in a rural community, cultivating Raleigh's rap scene and looking at the world through rhymes. ​

Check out the music featured in this program below:

"The Man" by Rapsody

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QC6ai3OudJk

"Hard To Choose" by Rapsody

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_tyknmZhFs

"Complexion (A Zulu Love)" by Kendrick Lamar, feat. Rapsody

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AH6qPuPSZHU

"Every Ghetto" by TalibKweli, 9th Wonder and Rapsody

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oeRp34Uol7Y