Decades Of Hoarding Begets Decades Of Art

Sylvia Gray was an entrepreneur of ephemera. Decades after she and her husband opened a surplus store in downtown Greensboro, she turned the business into a three-story thrift shop that she filled by taking twice-daily trips to the local Salvation Army.

In 2003, her grandson George Scheer decided to turn the store into an experimental arts space and seasonal museum, now known as Elsewhere. For more than a decade Elsewhere has provided a space for artists to repurpose old things into new creative collaborations.

After major renovations, the living museum will officially reopen in September as a year-round museum with space for 12 live-in artists.

Host Frank Stasio talks with museum director George Scheer about the history of the space. He is also joined by Emily Ensminger, program coordinator at Elsewhere, and Roger Miles, current artist-in-residence at the museum.