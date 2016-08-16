Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Decades Of Hoarding Begets Decades Of Art

Sylvia Gray outside her surplus store turned thrift shop. The three-story building is now home to the Elsewhere Museum.
Sylvia Gray's thrift shop was stuffed to the gills with clothes, housewares and endless knick-knacks.
In 2003, Sylvia's grandson George Scheer turned the thrift shop into a experimental arts space and museum, called Elsewhere.
Sylvia Gray was an entrepreneur of ephemera. Decades after she and her husband opened a surplus store in downtown Greensboro, she turned the business into a three-story thrift shop that she filled by taking twice-daily trips to the local Salvation Army.

In 2003, her grandson George Scheer decided to turn the store into an experimental arts space and seasonal museum, now known as Elsewhere. For more than a decade Elsewhere has provided a space for artists to repurpose old things into new creative collaborations.

After major renovations, the living museum will officially reopen in September as a year-round museum with space for 12 live-in artists.

Host Frank Stasio talks with museum director George Scheer about the history of the space. He is also joined by Emily Ensminger, program coordinator at Elsewhere, and Roger Miles, current artist-in-residence at the museum.

Tags

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
