The State of Things

Track Star Turned Anti-Doping Lawyer: Meet Doriane Lambelet Coleman

1 of 2
Doriane Lambelet Coleman was a former runner in the 800m for the U.S. and Switzerland
Doriane Lambelet Coleman
2 of 2
Doriane Lambelet Coleman competes in Lausanne, Switzerland in the mid 1980s
Doriane Lambelet Coleman

Growing up, Doriane Lambelet Coleman did not see herself as an athlete, but she always had a talent for running. She moved back and forth between her home country of Switzerland and the United States as a kid, and she never found a stable community until she started running track in high school.

She became a track star for the 800 meter race after becoming the U.S. National Collegiate Indoor Champion in 1982 and the Swiss National Champion in 1982 and 1983. But Coleman eventually decided to hang up the track shoes and become a lawyer. Her work helped establish the first random out-of-competition drug-testing program for USA Track & Field.  

She later prosecuted and defended athletes in doping cases, including former Olympic runner Mary Decker Slaney in the mid-1990s. Today, Coleman is a law professor at Duke University in Durham. Host Frank Stasio talks with Coleman about her upbringing in Switzerland and the U.S., competing in a sport plagued by doping allegations, and drug-testing programs today.​

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
