The State of Things

Film Features Trans Life In Rural North Carolina

1 of 3
Cole Ray Davis (R) is a transgender man living in Kinston, N.C. The new documentary film "Deep Run" tells the story of his journey navigating life in a rural community.The film screens at the North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival next weekend.​";
Courtesy of producer Chris Talbott
2 of 3
The new documentary film "Deep Run" is a verite portrait of Cole Ray Davis, a transgender man navigating life in a small rural town. The film screens at the North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival next weekend.
Courtesy of producer Chris Talbott
Courtesy of producer Chris Talbott
3 of 3
The new documentary film "Deep Run" is a verite portrait of Cole Ray Davis, a transgender man navigating life in a small rural town. The film screens at the North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival next weekend.
Courtesy of producer Chris Talbott
Courtesy of producer Chris Talbott

There are tens of thousands of transgender individuals living in North Carolina.

House Bill 2 sparked a national conversation about one particular aspect of their lives, but the North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival aims to paint a broader picture.

One of the documentaries featured this year "Deep Run," is a verite portrait of a trans man named Cole Ray Davis living in Deep Run, N.C., a rural town outside of Kinston.

Host Frank Stasio talks with one of the documentary’s producers Chris Talbott and with the film’s central subject Cole Ray Davis. The film screens at NCGLFF Sunday, Aug. 14 at 3 p.m.

TransgenderHB2North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film FestivalDeep RunFilmsDocumentary FilmCole Ray DavisChris Talbott
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in public radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
