Film Features Trans Life In Rural North Carolina

There are tens of thousands of transgender individuals living in North Carolina.

House Bill 2 sparked a national conversation about one particular aspect of their lives, but the North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival aims to paint a broader picture.

One of the documentaries featured this year "Deep Run," is a verite portrait of a trans man named Cole Ray Davis living in Deep Run, N.C., a rural town outside of Kinston.

Host Frank Stasio talks with one of the documentary’s producers Chris Talbott and with the film’s central subject Cole Ray Davis. The film screens at NCGLFF Sunday, Aug. 14 at 3 p.m.