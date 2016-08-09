Bringing The World Home To You

Early Voting Changes

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals
Jeff Tiberii
/
WUNC
The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a North Carolina voting regulation was discriminatory on the basis of race.

A federal court ruling created uncertainty in North Carolina's election process when it overturned the state's controversial voting regulations. The law would have required photo identification, reduced early voting days and eliminated same day registration.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that measure violates the U.S. constitution, because it discriminates against African-American and Latino voters. Local Board of Elections are now making changes that advocates say do not comply with the ruling.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest.

