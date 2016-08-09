Bringing The World Home To You

A Thriller Told In Reverse

"All The Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda
Megan Miranda
/

Four years ago the novel "Gone Girl" took the world by storm. The book invoked a familiar thriller novel premise—a sudden mysterious disappearance—but also explored deep psychological and emotional themes.

Critics say the new novel "All The Missing Girls" (Simon & Schuster/2016) from North Carolina author Megan Miranda follows in the tradition of "Gone Girl."

It tells the story of a woman named Nicolette Farrell who moves back home to take care of her father and is suddenly confronted with the sudden disappearance of a childhood friend. The friend is now the second woman disappear from her small town. The story is told in reverse—taking the reader from day 15 to day one, while raising questions about memory, grief and belonging.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Miranda about her debut adult novel, and how her former career in science and biotechnology shows up in her writing.​

