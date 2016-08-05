Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Shirlette Ammons Crosses The 'Language Barrier'

Tim Walter
Shirlette Ammons

Note: this segment originally aired April 29, 2016. 

Shirlette Ammons's rhythms and rhymes can take on many different shapes. The Durham musician's latest album Language Barrier blends rock and hip-hop. She says the eclectic music echoes the album's interpretation of love "as an act of resistance."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Ammons about creating a musical identity through this resistance. Ammons performs in the studio with Tom Rau on synthesizer and bass, Griffin Wade on drum and Alec Farrell on guitar and vocals. Ammons performs Sunday, May 15 in Saxapahaw as a part of "Stand Against HB2- North Carolina Musicians United for Equality NC." 

The State of ThingsShirlette AmmonsHB2Language BarrierSugarQube Records
