The State of Things

'A Night With The Neugents:' An Artistic Rendering Of A North Carolina Tobacco Farm

Neugent matriarch Mamie Neugent prepares to dress possums in a dish bowl.
David Spear
Mamie Neugent washes her hair in what appears to be the same dish bowl in which she dressed possums for dinner.
David Spear

​In the late 1980s and early 90s, North Carolina photographer David Spear spent several years documenting the lives of his neighbors, the Neugents.

The family owned a tobacco farm in Rockingham County, and his photos depicted their attempts to keep their tobacco farm alive at a time when many others were dying. He described the Neugents as "fabulous people" who "raise hell, and they don't try to hide it."

Spear published his collection of photographs in the book "The Neugents: Close to Home" in 1993. That collection is the inspiration for a live production called "https://vimeo.com/channels/theneugents" target="_blank">A Night With the Neugents," which uses Spear's photos as inspiration for original stories, written and performed by North Carolinians.

Guest host Adam Hochberg talks with Mary Guiteras, the production's director; actors Jane Holding and Jesse Presler; and Miles Andrews, guitarist in the bluegrass group Big Fat Gap, which will perform music in the production. The performances are August 10 and 11 at the Rickhouse in Durham at 7:30 p.m.​

The State of ThingsTheaterPhotographyDavid SpearNeugentsRockingham CountyTobaccoA Night With the NeugentsMary GuiterasJane HoldingJesse PreslerMiles AndrewsBig Fat GapRickhouseDurhamThe State of Things
