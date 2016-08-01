Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Becoming Miss Gay North Carolina America: Meet Justin Natvig, aka Vivian Vaughn

1 of 6
Justin Natvig, aka Vivian Vaughn, holds the title of Miss Gay North Carolina America, making him the state champion in female impersonation.
D.j. Bonet V'lentino & After Six Photography Studios
2 of 6
Justin as a young boy at his family's home in Woodbourne, New York in 1987.
Justin Natvig
3 of 6
As a kid Justin spent many summers at his grandparents' bungalow colony in Thompsonville, NY. Here he is in 1993.
Justin Natvig
4 of 6
Justin Natvig's senior photo from his 2010 graduation from UNC-Chapel Hill.
Justin Natvig
5 of 6
Justin (L) with Emily Scott and Kurt Hurlebrink, co-chairs of the Crape Myrtle Festival, a nonprofit supporting people living with HIV/AIDS.
6 of 6
Justin Natvig, aka Vivian Vaughn, with the winning trophy.
D.j. Bonet V'lentino & After Six Photography Studios

Justin Natvig has had a flair for performance most of his life. As a young kid, he often snuck into his grandparents’ attic and dug through his grandmother’s things: vintage dresses, hats, wigs, shoes and makeup. He would put it all on, play Diana Ross records and lip sync in front of the mirror. For many years, he kept this passion a secret as he struggled with a family that would not accept his identity. 

'We're not being ourselves at any cost to anybody else [...] We just ask that you don't go out of your way to keep us down'

He eventually dropped out of high school and ran away from home, but despite the tumultuous circumstances, he found a community of support within the drag scene. Today Natvig is 34 and holds the title “Miss Gay North Carolina America,” making him the state champion of female impersonation with the persona, Vivian Vaughn

Host Frank Stasio talks with Justin Natvig about his life and career as he prepares to hand over the title at the Miss Gay North Carolina America pageant next week.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Meet SeriesJustin NatvigVivian VaughnDragDrag QueenMiss Gay North Carolina AmericaMiss Gay North CarolinaLGBTLGBTQPageantCross DressingFemale Impersonation
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio