In 'believarexic,' Author J.J. Johnson Fulfills A Promise To Her Teenage Self
In J.J. Johnson's book, 'believarexic,' she recalls her battle with eating disorders. The book is based on her diary entries from the time that she spent in an inpatient unit as a teenager.
'believarexic' is a new young adult novel that revolves around the firsthand experience of author J.J. Johnson.
Note: This segment originally aired January 21, 2016.
When J.J. Johnson was 15 years old, she had to force her family to admit that she needed help for her eating disorder. She spent 10 weeks in an inpatient unit, but her healing process took many more months and years.
Her new book "believarexic" (Peachtree Publishers/2015) is a ‘fictional autobiography’ that revolves around her diary entries from her teenage years.
Host Frank Stasio talks with author J.J. Johnson about her life and her hopes for the role her book can play in the recovery process of others.