The State of Things

In 'believarexic,' Author J.J. Johnson Fulfills A Promise To Her Teenage Self

1 of 2
In J.J. Johnson's book, 'believarexic,' she recalls her battle with eating disorders. The book is based on her diary entries from the time that she spent in an inpatient unit as a teenager.
2 of 2
'believarexic' is a new young adult novel that revolves around the firsthand experience of author J.J. Johnson.

Note: This segment originally aired January 21, 2016.

When J.J. Johnson was 15 years old, she had to force her family to admit that she needed help for her eating disorder. She spent 10 weeks in an inpatient unit, but her healing process took many more months and years.

Her new book "believarexic" (Peachtree Publishers/2015) is a ‘fictional autobiography’ that revolves around her diary entries from her teenage years.

Host Frank Stasio talks with author J.J. Johnson about her life and her hopes for the role her book can play in the recovery process of others.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
