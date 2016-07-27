In 'believarexic,' Author J.J. Johnson Fulfills A Promise To Her Teenage Self

Note: This segment originally aired January 21, 2016.

When J.J. Johnson was 15 years old, she had to force her family to admit that she needed help for her eating disorder. She spent 10 weeks in an inpatient unit, but her healing process took many more months and years.

Her new book "believarexic" (Peachtree Publishers/2015) is a ‘fictional autobiography’ that revolves around her diary entries from her teenage years.

Host Frank Stasio talks with author J.J. Johnson about her life and her hopes for the role her book can play in the recovery process of others.