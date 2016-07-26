This show originally aired on October 6, 2015.

In an era where humans and the environment are inextricably tied, how do we approach environmental politics, economics and ethics?

In what ways do the historical perspectives on the relationship between humanity and nature shape how policymakers approach current environmental issues like climate change and global warming?

Duke Law professor Jedediah Purdy tackles the complexities of life in the anthropocene period and the possibilities for the future in his latest book, "After Nature: A Politics for the Anthropocene" (Harvard University Press/2015).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Purdy about the controversy of the term "anthropocene," the history of the environmental movement and the present state of the relationship between humans and the world.

Purdy speaks Friday at 12:30 p.m. at the Franklin Humanities Institute Garage - C105, Bay 4 at the Smith Warehouse on Duke University’s campus.