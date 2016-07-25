Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Story Of An Appalachian Storyteller: Meet Lee Smith

Author Lee Smith
Diana Matthews
Lee Smith's hometown of Grundy, Va., circa 1912
Lee Smith's parents, Ernest and Gig Smith
Lee Smith's family home in Grundy, Va.
Lee Smith as a child

This program originally aired April 4, 2016

Lee Smith started writing stories when she was nine years old and sold them for a nickel a piece.

Many of them were inspired by the gossip, true stories and daily grind she observed at her father's dime store, deep in the coal mining mountains of Virginia.

That is where she developed her extraordinary ability to tell a story, listening to the joy and conflict of the lives that defined Appalachia.

Her career as a fiction writer took off after she moved to North Carolina. Since then, she has written 17 works of fiction that bring the art and culture of the Appalachian South alive for her readers.

Her novels have earned her the numerous awards, and she is now known as one of North Carolina's most beloved authors.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Smith about her life and work. Smith's memoir, "Dimestore" (Algonquin/2016), was released in March. 

Tags

The State of ThingsLee SmithThe State of ThingsSOT Meet SeriesSouthern LiteratureSouthern Culture
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
