Cruz Riles GOP Convention Attendees In Cleveland

The Republican Party has gathered in Cleveland to officially declare Donald J. Trump as the 2016 presidential nominee.

While Trump supporters hope to "Make America Great Again," many GOP establishment politicians opted not to attend the festivities. And Ted Cruz’s refusal to endorse Trump draws criticism from the crowd.

And earlier in the week, Trump's wife, Melania, prompted controversy when her speech lifted lines from that of Michelle Obama's 2008 address.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Time Warner Cable News senior Washington reporter Geoff Bennett about the latest from the convention.