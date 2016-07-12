On Stage With Asperger's

‘Asperger’s Are Us’ is a four-member comedy troupe that is quickly gaining national traction. While all four men are on the autism spectrum, their comedy is not all about their condition.

In fact, the group says it has no interest in poking fun at Asperger’s, and the men do not make light of their behavioral differences. They get on stage every night to enjoy one another’s company with the hope that their absurd and satirical sketches will make their audience laugh.

They are currently on a national tour and will be performing at DSI Comedy Theater Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jack Hanke, New Michael Ingemi, Noah Britton and Ethan Finlan about their friendship and comedy.

Here's a sample of their comedy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1p-Kg0ERdZ8