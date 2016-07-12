Bringing The World Home To You

On Stage With Asperger's

photo of "Asperger's Are Us"
Asperger's Are Us
/
Comedy troupe "Asperger's Are Us." From left: Ethan Finlan, New Michael Ingemi, Jack Hanke and Noah Britton.

Asperger’s Are Us’ is a four-member comedy troupe that is quickly gaining national traction. While all four men are on the autism spectrum, their comedy is not all about their condition.

In fact, the group says it has no interest in poking fun at Asperger’s, and the men do not make light of their behavioral differences. They get on stage every night to enjoy one another’s company with the hope that their absurd and satirical sketches will make their audience laugh.

They are currently on a national tour and will be performing at DSI Comedy Theater Wednesday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jack Hanke, New Michael Ingemi, Noah Britton and Ethan Finlan about their friendship and comedy.

Here's a sample of their comedy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1p-Kg0ERdZ8

Aspergers Comedy Autism Spectrum Autism DSI Comedy Theater Jack Hanke New Michael Ingemi Noah Britton Ethan Finlan
