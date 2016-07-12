American Dance Festival Awards Lar Lubovitch With Lifetime Achievement Award

Lar Lubovitch is known in the performing art world as a breakthrough choreographer in modern, ballet and jazz dancing.

One of his most heralded works is called "Concerto 622," which depicted two men in a loving relationship for the first time on the modern dance stage. It gave a face to the AIDS crisis in the mid-80s.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgKvzhJWXhE

Then, he made his Broadway debut in 1987 as the musical staging director of Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods."

He received the American Dance Festival's Scripps Lifetime Achievement award Monday night in Durham.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lubovitch about his life and work. The Lar Lubovitch Dance Company performs a collection of his work tonight at 8 p.m. at the Durham Performing Arts Center.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEkCdLdPMzc