The State of Things

American Dance Festival Awards Lar Lubovitch With Lifetime Achievement Award

photo of Lar Lubovitch Dance Company
Chris Roesing
/
The Lar Lubovitch Dance Company performs "Men's Stories" in 2009. The company performs this piece and others tonight at 8 p.m. at the Durham Performing Arts Center.

Lar Lubovitch is known in the performing art world as a breakthrough choreographer in modern, ballet and jazz dancing.

One of his most heralded works is called "Concerto 622," which depicted two men in a loving relationship for the first time on the modern dance stage. It gave a face to the AIDS crisis in the mid-80s.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgKvzhJWXhE

Then, he made his Broadway debut in 1987 as the musical staging director of Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods."

He received the American Dance Festival's Scripps Lifetime Achievement award Monday night in Durham.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lubovitch about his life and work. The Lar Lubovitch Dance Company performs a collection of his work tonight at 8 p.m. at the Durham Performing Arts Center.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEkCdLdPMzc

American Dance FestivalLar LubovitchMen's StoriesChoreographerDanceBalletModern DanceJazz DanceBroadwayLar Lubovitch Dance CompanyDPAC
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Frank Stasio