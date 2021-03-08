-
Saturday morning dance classes around the country are filled with little girls dreaming of becoming the next Misty Copeland. But what happens when a young…
-
Saturday morning dance classes around the country are filled with little girls dreaming of becoming the next Misty Copeland. But what happens when a young…
-
When Joan Myers Brown first started to study ballet in the 1930s, dance schools were segregated and opportunities for professional ballet careers for…
-
When Joan Myers Brown first started to study ballet in the 1930s, dance schools were segregated and opportunities for professional ballet careers for…
-
Lar Lubovitch is known in the performing art world as a breakthrough choreographer in modern, ballet and jazz dancing.One of his most heralded works is…
-
Lar Lubovitch is known in the performing art world as a breakthrough choreographer in modern, ballet and jazz dancing.One of his most heralded works is…
-
In her new children's book, Firebird,Copeland seeks to inspire other young African-American dancers. "It's hard to be the one that stands out," she says.
-
In 2010, Jenifer Ringer starred as the sugar plum fairy in the New York City Ballet's performance of The Nutcracker. And when a New York Times dance…
-
In 2010, Jenifer Ringer starred as the sugar plum fairy in the New York City Ballet's performance of The Nutcracker. And when a New York Times dance…