Debut Novel Takes Inspiration From Life In A Rural Underworld

Note: this program is a rebroadcast.

For a number of years, there was one particular image that continued to haunt Travis Mulhauser: a young girl in a hooded sweatshirt who comes across an abandoned baby. He eventually decided to let his imagination play out her story, and it resulted in his debut novel “Sweetgirl” (Harper Collins/2016). The book follows 16-year-old Percy James, whose search for her mother in the dead of winter takes her on an unexpected journey.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mulhauser about how his life growing up in northern Michigan and his job as a community college teacher inspired his debut novel.