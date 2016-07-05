Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Debut Novel Takes Inspiration From Life In A Rural Underworld

1 of 2
Writer Travis Mulhauser grew up in Petoskey, a small, rural town on the coast of Lake Michigan. The landscape and drama of rural life inspired his debut novel 'Sweetgirl.'
Travis Mulhauser
2 of 2
Sweetgirl follows the story of 16-year-old Percy James, whose search for her mother in northern Michigan in the dead of winter takes her on an unexpected journey.

Note: this program is a rebroadcast.

For a number of years, there was one particular image that continued to haunt Travis Mulhauser: a young girl in a hooded sweatshirt who comes across an abandoned baby. He eventually decided to let his imagination play out her story, and it resulted in his debut novel “Sweetgirl” (Harper Collins/2016). The book follows 16-year-old Percy James, whose search for her mother in the dead of winter takes her on an unexpected journey.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mulhauser about how his life growing up in northern Michigan and his job as a community college teacher inspired his debut novel.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsNovelDebut NovelTravis MulhauserSweetgirlMichiganRural AmericaRuralNorthern Michigan
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
